Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam sets Baahubali-like record in TN?

The Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika starrer Geetha Govindam has gone from strength to strength ever since its release on August 15th. The film has grossed more than 100 cr worldwide and still continues to draw a good crowd even in its 3rd week. It is a massive new benchmark for a mid-budget film without any superstar or a big director or noted technicians. The film has made Vijay the new superstar of Tollywood.

In Tamil Nadu, Geetha Govindam has grossed more than 5 cr which is a massive feat for a film without a Tamil dubbed version. Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu have indeed been left behind! No one expected the film to go this far and the TN distributors Sakthi Film Factory have struck it big time with this record grosser. The trade expects an eventual theatrical share of 2 cr from Geetha Govindam in TN.

Following this big success, there is a huge buzz around NOTA now, which will be a Telugu - Tamil bilingual. NOTA is directed by Anand Shankar and has Vijay Deverakonda, Sathyaraj, Nasser and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Studio Green is producing the film and they are kicked thanks to the huge impact created by Geetha Govindam. Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwala will also be ready for release this year.