image
Sunday, September 2nd 2018
English
Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam sets Baahubali-like record in TN?

regional

Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam sets Baahubali-like record in TN?

LmkLmk   September 02 2018, 1.32 pm
back
Box office businessEntertainmentmGeetha GovindamRashmikaregionalVijay Deverakonda
nextDirector Selvaraghavan apologises profusely for NGK delay
ALSO READ

This actor is gutted after missing out on Geetha Govindam!

Geetha Govindam races towards Rs 100 crore mark!

SHOCKING! Vijay Deverakonda's next film gets leaked online before its release