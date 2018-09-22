Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA joins a crowded weekend

The much awaited NOTA, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Mehreen Pirzada among others has announced an October 5th release. The film is a Tamil - Telugu bilingual directed by Anand Shankar and is eagerly anticipated by film buffs all over the South. It is Vijay's immediate next release after the mega blockbuster Geetha Govindam, a film which has grossed more than 125 cr worldwide and is still running in theaters. NOTA is a raw political drama and features Vijay as a young and unorthodox chief minister. The trailer has been received well in both languages.

Since Geetha Govindam was a huge success in TN too and with Anand Shankar being an established young director, NOTA carries very good hype in TN for as well. Trade pundits predict that the film will open with early morning shows across the state, on Oct 5th.

The Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer ‘96’ will release on October 4th while the promising thriller Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul, will release on October 5th. These films will give more than a fair share of competition to NOTA.

The Kollywood box-office is getting really crowded of late and films just don't have any breathing space whatsoever!