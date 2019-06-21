In Com Staff June 21 2019, 12.35 pm June 21 2019, 12.35 pm

Vijay Deverakoda is known as the chocolate boy who is a favourite among fans and the film fraternity. The actor is fairly new but has managed to leave a mark on the audience as well as the film industry. Vijay is also known to show his support for smaller films made by his friends or some struggling director. He even offers help to actors who are new and need guidance. The actor took to Twitter and wrote a massive post on three films releasing on Friday. He started the post saying the three releases are from his friends. He went on to wish all of them individually and this post really warmed our hearts!

First off he spoke about the film Agent Sai Sreenivasa Athreya which stars debutant Naveen Polishety. He talked about the actor and said that he has been a dear friend and that there is no one like him in the Telugu industry. He continued by saying that Naveen has faced many rejections but his dreams and talent are not unknown to Vijay. He ended the note by telling Naveen that he is a winner. Moving on he talked about the film Mallesham which stars Priyadarshi. Vijay wrote in his post that Priyadarshi and he started off together and he is so proud that the actor took up a project that many wouldn’t want. He went on to congratulate the director, producers and the actress involved with this project.

3 releases tomorrow and all are my people - so proud, excited and nervous for all of them. #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya #Mallesham #KabirSingh (1/4) — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 20, 2019

Lastly, he spoke about Kabir Singh, which is also releasing tomorrow. As already known, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Vijay’s super hit film Arjun Reddy. Vijay took to Twitter and talked about Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the film. Vijay said that the director’s ability to tell a story and his vision along with his passion is like no one else in this Industry. He also said that the director has helped him bring out the fire in him which fuelled his vision. To end the note he wished Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani all the best and hoped that their film becomes a massive hit.