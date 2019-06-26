In Com Staff June 26 2019, 5.20 pm June 26 2019, 5.20 pm

Little did anybody realise that the 2017 Telugu release Arjun Reddy would turn out to become a cult hit. This movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, is a romantic drama written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. Produced by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner, Arjun Reddy's resounding success catapulted Vijay Deverakonda into the big league and turned him into one of the most wanted stars across the Telugu and Tamil cinema. The story of a brilliant surgeon who loses the love of his life from his college days and the pain & heartbreak he goes through struck a chord with the audiences. Despite getting an A Certificate from the Censor Board, this movie which was made on a budget of approximately 5 Crore rupees grossed well over 50 Crore rupees at the Box Office.

Arjun Reddy's reputation is widespread across boundaries and it is being appreciated by people from all industries. Following the massive success of the Telugu Arjun Reddy, it was decided to remake the movie in Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version, titled Varmaa, was directed by acclaimed director Bala and produced by E4 Entertainment with Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv in the lead. The Hindi version was titled Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. However, Varmaa got binned when the producers were not happy with the output and a new version is currently being made. Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga himself, released just last week and has been making and breaking records at the Bollywood Box Office. Meanwhile, the new Tamil version titled Adithya Varma is being directed by Sandeep Vanga's associate Gireesaya and retains Dhruv Vikram in the lead while most of the remaining cast & crew have been changed.