image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 gets a confirmed release date

Regional

Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 gets a confirmed release date

Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 has received U certificate from censor board.

back
GV PrakashPraveen KumarUriyadi 2VijayVijay Kumar
nextKanchana 3: Raghava Lawrence doubles the MASS factor in the recently released trailer

within