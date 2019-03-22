Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment will now release on April 5

Director Vijay Kumar’s super successful film Uriyadi, which released in 2016, earned a lot of praises especially from the youth. Thus, when the political thriller got a sequel, people were ecstatic. Uriyadi 2, which is being produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, is already in its post production stage and the latest update that we have for you is that the film is all set to release on April 5. Earlier it was being reported that the film will see a release on May 17.

According to our source, “Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Uriyadi 2 thus the makers have decided to prepone the release of the film. It will now hit the screens on April 5th.” This will surely make all the fans very happy. The makers must have finished the post production of their film sooner than expected thus they decided to release the film earlier than the previous release date. Uriyadi was based on politics and caste thus the sequel might also be on the same lines. But, it has been reported that the sequel will not take off from where Uriyadi had ended.

The film stars Vijay, newcomer Vismaya and Madras Central fame Sudhakar. Music for the film has been composed by 96 fame Govind Vasantha. The music has received a lot of good response from the audience. The cinematography of the project is by Praveen Kumar and Linu has done the editing. Now, all that’s to be seen is whether the sequel does as well as the first film or not.