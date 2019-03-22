image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment will have its second single released soon

Regional

Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment will now release on April 5

Uriyadi was based on politics and caste but it has been reported that the sequel will not take off from where Uriyadi had ended.

back
2D EntertainmentSudhakarSuriyaTrending In SouthUriyadi 2Vijay KumarVismaya
nextGV Prakash's Kuppathu Raja gets U/A certificate from the censor board

within