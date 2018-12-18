Vijay out, Jayam Ravi in for Mani Ratnam’s next period drama?

According to the latest reports floating around in Kollywood, Mani Ratnam has zeroed in on the prime cast for his next film, which will be based on the epic story of Ponniyin Selvan. The maverick director had initially been in talks with Thalapathy Vijay to essay the central role in the film but has seemingly changed tracks now. Sources say that Mani Ratnam has brought the talented Jayam Ravi on board the project. The director recently conducted a look test with the actor and is happy with the output.

Though we are still unsure as to whether Vijay’s role would go to Jayam Ravi or otherwise, it is now quite certain that Jayam Ravi, Vikram and STR would be starring together in this big-budget multi-starrer which would be bankrolled by Mani Ratnam himself along with a well-known banner in the industry. All the three actors are currently busy with projects of their own, with their upcoming slate too lining up nicely. It would be interesting to see how Mani Ratnam manages to arrange their dates together for the project.

The director is expected to come up with an official announcement on the same by the start of next year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the lucky ones to be a part of this prestigious project.