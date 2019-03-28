Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh to team up for the fourth time?

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh are a crowd-favourite pair, who were seen together in films such as Rummy, Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum, and Dharma Durai. The friendship that the duo shares off screen has beautifully translated into some lovely onscreen relationships, and if things go as per the latest buzz, the two will be returning as a pair once again in KJR Studios’ next production.
While reports suggest that Airaa director Sarjun has been roped in to direct the film, there is no official word on the same yet. However, sources say that the film will take off only by the third quarter of the year. “Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh are both busy with their commitments, which will take time to get done with. The shoot for the film will take place only after they get done with their ongoing projects. For now, KJR Studios are busy with Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero, which is their big ticket film in Kollywood,” says a source in the know.
Vijay Sethupathi is holding hope on Super Deluxe, the anthological thriller which comes out on Friday. The film has already received loads of praise from its pre-release screenings worldwide. Anurag Kashyap
, who was supposed to write one of the stories for the film, recently watched the final cut and had said that he had regretted not working in the film like never before. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajesh is on the verge of starting work for the Telugu remake of Kanaa. She is also a part of Jai’s Karuppar Nagaram, Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Kranthi Madhav, director Suseenthiran’s sports drama and Mani Ratnam’s next home production.