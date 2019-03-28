Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh to team up for the fourth time?

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 1.45 pm March 28 2019, 1.45 pm

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh are a crowd-favourite pair, who were seen together in films such as Rummy, Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum, and Dharma Durai. The friendship that the duo shares off screen has beautifully translated into some lovely onscreen relationships, and if things go as per the latest buzz, the two will be returning as a pair once again in KJR Studios’ next production.

While reports suggest that Airaa director Sarjun has been roped in to direct the film, there is no official word on the same yet. However, sources say that the film will take off only by the third quarter of the year. “Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh are both busy with their commitments, which will take time to get done with. The shoot for the film will take place only after they get done with their ongoing projects. For now, KJR Studios are busy with Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero, which is their big ticket film in Kollywood,” says a source in the know.