It is a known fact that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is a busy man, who is committed to various projects at present. While Vijay is busy wowing everyone as an actor, he is also all set to unveil his next venture as a producer. But that’s not all, while he is producing Chennai Palani Mars, he has also written this film’s script! That’s some high-level multitasking, right? The film has been directed by Biju Vishwanath, who has also co-produced the movie. The makers have now revealed that the film is all ready to see a release on July 26. This has obviously made fans extremely happy as the release date is almost here!

Posting the happy news on Twitter, the production house also uploaded a fun video. We see a group of three men talking to two other guys about the film. The conversation starts with how Vijay Sethupathi has produced and written the movie. When the two men ask which genre it is, the answer comes as ‘It’s a road movie’. This confuses the two men and they ask how can someone make a road-trip movie between Chennai and Mars? Needless to say, such a promotional video has never been attempted before and we absolutely loved this announcement! Of course, this video has gotten the Twitterati talking and many have shared it.

Watch the video below –