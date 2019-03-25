Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha starrer Super Deluxe gets an 'A' certificate with no cuts

Among all the movie releases this year, the Vijay Sethupathu starrer Super Deluxe is one of the most anticipated ones. The film which also stars Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan are directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. When the film’s trailer released, it got fans extremely excited and since then the film’s release is highly awaited. Now, the latest news on this is that Super Deluxe has passed the Censor Board with absolutely no cuts and it will release with an ‘A’ certificate.

Super Deluxe, which has been in the making for several years, is all set to hit the theatres on March 29. Now, it has been announced that the film will be releasing without any single cut and thus the duration will be 2 hrs 56 mins. Along with the announcement, some character posters were also revealed. Recently it was also announced that Reliance Entertainments has bought theNorth India distribution rights of the film. The film is touted to be a crime drama.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for this film while PS Vinod and Nirav Shah have handled the cinematography. Sathyaraj Natarajan is taking care of the editing and Tyler Durden and Kino Fest are producing the film in association with East West Dream Works and Alchemy Vision Workz. It was being said that Vijay Sethupathi was initially apprehensive about playing the character of Shilpa because he was doubtful whether he would look convincing as a woman. His fans are extremely excited to see him in this new avatar and we’re sure he will not disappoint us!