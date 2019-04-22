Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan kick start their next film titled Laabam!

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 6.15 pm April 22 2019, 6.15 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is currently basking in the success of Super Deluxe and has many projects in his kitty. It has already been reported that the actor is teaming up with director SP Jhananthan for their second project together. The film, which has been titled Laabam, will see Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Vijay. The makers of the film kick started the project with an official puja. Reports state that Vijay will be seen playing a rebellious farmer in this film.

The film will officially go on floors from Monday in Ambasamudram. Jagapthi Babu will be seen playing the antagonist while it is also being reported that actor Kalaiyarasan will have an important role in the film. The film is said to be based in a rural setting and will have a social message throughout. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing a dancer and singer in Laabam. Arumuga Kumar of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren fame will produce this project under his banner 7C Entertainment. The makers will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew details!

Last seen in Suriya’s Singam 3, Shruti hadn’t signed any Tamil projects for over a year now. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s next movie Sindhubaadh directed by Su Arun Kumar of Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is gearing up for a May 16 release. He has also started dubbing for his part in Maamanidhan which marks the reunion of Gayathrie and Vijay Sethupathi after the recent film Super Deluxe. Stay tuned for more updates!