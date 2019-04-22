image
Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan kick start their next film titled Laabam!

Vijay Sethupathi is teaming up with director SP Jhananthan for their second project together. The film, which has been titled Laabam, will see Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Vijay.

