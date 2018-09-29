Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96 to have a Telugu remake

Even before Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96 hits the theatres on October 4, news has emerged that the film will be remade in Telugu by noted producer Dil Raju. Leading stars, Nani and Samantha are said to be playing the lead roles in the Telugu remake and the project's shooting will be commenced on a priority basis from December.

96 is directed by Premkumar and has fantastic music by Govind Vasanth. The songs, teaser and trailer have worked out in a big way and the youth is really excited about seeing some romance magic unfold on screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Post the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the audience’s craze surrounding Sethupathi is at an all-time high thereby boosting 96's box office prospects even more.

Coming back to the Telugu remake, Nani and Samantha made an adorable pair in Eega and Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. If they pair up again for the 96 remake as rumoured, the film is sure to attract a lot of attention right from the word go. The producers have tweeted that the project is indeed happening and that they’ll make further announcements on the cast and crew in the coming days.

Excited much!