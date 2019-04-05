Vijay Sethupathi as Iron Man and Andrea as Black Widow, ain't this cool?

Lmk April 05 2019, 3.05 pm April 05 2019, 3.05 pm

Avengers End Game is one of the most eagerly awaited movies all over the world. The film has huge craze in India as well, with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions to cater to the local audiences. The makers have realized the importance of the Indian market and recently, director Joe Russo was in Mumbai to promote the film. AR Rahman has composed a special music anthem for the film and it’s already becoming a rage. To launch the Tamil version of the anthem, the legendary composer met the press in Chennai on Thursday night along with Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea. Interestingly, Sethupathi has dubbed for 'Iron Man' in the Tamil version while Andrea has dubbed for 'Black Widow'; AR Murugadoss has written the Tamil dialogues. Both the stars expressed a lot of pride to associate with the Marvel brand.

This is what Vijay Sethupathi had to say: “I really like 'Iron Man' for the cool and composed way in which he handles and approaches problems. My son also likes 'Iron Man' a lot. He keeps telling me to take up more ‘mass’ roles. I’m happy that I got to dub for such a ‘mass’ character.”

Andrea added that she felt empowered dubbing for 'Black Widow. “That she is a superwoman made me feel proud. Along with her sex appeal and various powers, she also has a streak of vulnerability. All this makes her so desirable,” she said.

Avengers End Game is expected to do even better than Avengers Infinity War in Tamil Nadu, which was a huge blockbuster in the summer of 2018. History shall repeat itself this year as well when the Russo brothers-directed magnum-opus sees the light of day on April 26th in India.