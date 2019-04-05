image
Vijay Sethupathi as Iron Man and Andrea as Black Widow, ain't this cool?

Vijay Sethupathi has dubbed for 'Iron Man' in the Tamil version while Andrea has dubbed for 'Black Widow'

