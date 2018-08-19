Vijay Sethupathi awaiting back to back releases?

Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga turned out to be a colorless venture at the box office, incurring huge losses for the producer. The film was made at an unassailable budget of more than 30 crores, and could not crawl past the first three days. Putting that into history, the actor is now looking forward to the release of his promising upcoming films in 96, Seethakathi and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Mani Ratnam’s production house, Madras Talkies, had recently announced the release date of their film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam for the 28th September weekend. And now, we hear that the makers of Seethakathi are targeting 5th October, 2018, for the release of their film, and are racing towards the completion of the post-production work. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film features the actor playing a 70-year-old drama artist.

Though both the films are yet to receive either their censor certificates or the clearance from the TFPC release regulation committee, it looks like they are working with such a plan in mind. If the plan does go this way, it would give rise to an interesting situation with two of Vijay Sethupathi’s films hitting the screens within the space of seven days. Surely, a double treat for fans!