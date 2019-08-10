In Com Staff August 10 2019, 6.00 pm August 10 2019, 6.00 pm

It goes without saying that Vijay Sethupathi is currently one of the most sought-after actors in the Industry. While Sethupathi has several projects in hand, he has already made sure people know that 2019 is going to be his year. When Super Deluxe released, it was evident that this man is not just a mere actor, but more than that. Many applauded him for taking up a character which mainstream actors won’t be very keen about. As Vijay stepped into the shoes of a transgender character, the audience got a glimpse of his full potential. And thus, needless to say, he has now been internationally recognized for this role as well!

It was already known that Vijay Sethupathi was nominated under Best Actor category for his role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe at the ongoing Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM). Now, finally, it is being heard that he has even won the award for his role as Shilpa! According to reports, the actor said, “I can’t thank my director and Mitu (the festival’s director) enough. I was begging for the role when the director narrated it to me. I had no idea how to even go about it, but I was so interested in the part. I am the kind of actor who doesn’t do much homework. I don’t prepare much, so I go to the set and let spontaneity take over. But my first shot took 50-60 takes because I couldn’t find the character of Shilpa in me. My EP (executive producer) bailed me out — she taught me how to stand like a woman, behave like a woman and get the mannerisms. The character of Shilpa has been a huge learning lesson for me, and I am so happy to be getting an award for this film.”

Super Deluxe also won the honourary Equality in Cinema Award. The film is still getting many responses as it has been released digitally. Even after months, Super Deluxe has been receiving rave compliments and we’re sure that more and more awards should be coming along this film’s way soon!