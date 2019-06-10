Siddarthsrinivas June 10 2019, 1.31 pm June 10 2019, 1.31 pm

Some may call him a person who tries to finish off his films in a hurry, but Vijay Sethupathi is an actor who plans his schedules to absolute perfection. Within just a short span of time, the actor has completed important portions across four films, while simultaneously working on his upcoming production Chennai Palani Mars, a film that he has also co-written. On Monday morning, Vijay Sethupathi finally got relieved after completing back to back schedules for two of his upcoming films in Laabam and Sangatamizhan.

“The shoot for both of these films was progressing in Kuttralam. Vijay Sethupathi initially wrapped up the first schedule of Laabam with Shruti Haasan, Kalaiarasan, Daniel Anne Pope and the rest of the cast, and then moved on to the sets of his mass entertainer Sangatamizhan,” says a source close to the actor. With both the schedules being done now, he will take a short break before resuming the next leg of shoot for Laabam.

Thank god for everything 4 th schedule was wrapped up today in kutralam thank u my darling bro ⁦@VijaySethuOffl⁩ ⁦@VijayaProdn⁩ Heroien nivetha Suri Bro Sriman Bro Nazer Sir Velraj Sir my future directors ( Asst )and the team of Sanghatamizhan 😘🤙❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ga8Mbnq65 — vijay chandar (@vijayfilmaker) June 9, 2019

Vijay Sethupathi’s action entertainer Sindhubaadh, which was first slated for an April release, has finally cleared all its financial hurdles and is set for a worldwide release on the 21st of April. The film features the actor as a thief who suffers from hearing problems. The actor’s son Suriya has made his acting debut with this film, which turns out to be the third directorial venture for SU Arunkumar. Interestingly, Arunkumar made both his previous films with Vijay Sethupathi – Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. Sindhubaadh is touted to be a mass entertainer, which will take Vijay Sethupathi back to the family-friendly zone after experimenting in some offbeat films such as Seethakathi and Super Deluxe.