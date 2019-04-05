Vijay Sethupathi dubs for Iron Man and is proud of it, but Twitterati doesn’t have nice things to say!

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 3.50 pm April 05 2019, 3.50 pm

Avengers End Game is truly the talk of the town down in Kollywood, despite the heavy inflow of Tamil films over the next few weeks. Even though there are at least 10 films releasing for the Fridays before April 26th, the majority of the audiences seem to be playing the waiting game for the big Hollywood blockbuster that will take up tons of screens and attention in Tamil Nadu. Trade sources have compared the expected opening to that of a Vijay or Ajith film, with the Tamil dubbed version too coming in for glory alongside the main English one. Vijay Sethupathi, who is a highly popular face in Tamil cinema right now, has lent his voice by dubbing for Iron Man’s character. At the launch of the Tamil Marvel anthem that took place on Thursday, the actor said that he was proud to be associated with the brand, for such a huge film. However, the reactions from the netizens for his dubbing are on negative notes.

And this can be proved through the reactions to the Tamil trailer. When Vijay Sethupathi shared the trailer on his Twitter page, a lot of Marvel fans came up saying that they weren’t happy with the ‘Super Deluxe’ actor dubbing for Iron Man, as they were used to the original voice in the previous Tamil versions. Some fans even went to the extent of tagging Marvel and asking them to re-dub the film with the original voice.

Bro really sorry I like u but u can't replace iron man old voice it's awesome it's 10 yrs of voice please give up — Razik (@abdulrazik419) April 4, 2019

While it does look like a good move by Marvel and its Indian think-tank to bring in big names such as AR Murugadoss (dialogues), AR Rahman (Marvel anthem), Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea, the sudden course of action hasn’t gone too well with the fans. A film like the Avengers doesn’t quite require big names and is exciting on its own. Has Marvel’s new stunt gone wrong? We will have to wait and see if it gets any better when the full version comes out!