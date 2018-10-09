Vijay Sethupathi enthralls fans with the first poster of Super Deluxe!

In the current lot of stars from Tamil industry, there is only one man who bravely picks up delicate and challenging roles and does it to perfection. After ruling the roost as Rasool Ebrahim in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and stealing hearts as Ram in 96, things were looking good for the actor after a couple of flops. And then came the poster of Super Deluxe, which made it even better.

Vijay Sethupathi takes the center stage in this first look poster, which also has Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Bagavathy and Gayathrie. This is Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s second feature after his critically acclaimed Aaranya Kaandam – a film that holds cult status today.

Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a transgender in this anthology film that spans five different stories. Various writers such as Nalan Kumarasamy and Mysskin himself have worked on the script of the film. While it was initially titled Aneedhi Kadhaigal, the makers opted for Super Deluxe as they felt it would have a better reach.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s work in the film is said to be hugely path-breaking. A lot of industry insiders and celebrities who have got their eyes on the rushes of the film, have nothing less than mind-blowing things to say about it.