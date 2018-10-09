image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Vijay Sethupathi enthralls fans with the first poster of Super Deluxe!

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi enthralls fans with the first poster of Super Deluxe!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 09 2018, 1.12 pm
back
Chekka Chivantha VaanamEntertainmentFahadh FaasilRamya KrishnanregionalSamanthaSuper DeluxeVijay Sethupathi
nextNTR’s Aravindha Sametha expected to take Andhra Pradesh box office by storm
ALSO READ

Exclusive: 96 brings cheers to viewers and traders

AR Rahman to travel to Tokyo for the premiere of Sarvam Thaala Mayam?

Post the Hit CCV, STR is in no mood to stop working