In Com Staff August 16 2019, 4.04 pm August 16 2019, 4.04 pm

The most prestigious awards for artistes in Tamil Nadu is the Kalaimamani Award, instituted by the State Government of Tamil Nadu. After a gap of eight years, the list of this award's winners was announced early in February, this year. The winners' list constituted of 201 people who had been selected for their contribution towards art and culture and included actors, singers, musicians, writers, and dancers. This list included the names of winners of these awards from the year 2011 till 2018 and among the most popular of the winners were the names of Prabhu Deva, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi. The awards were distributed at a grand event, recently and the most notable omission at the event turned out to be the Makkal Selvan. This set off rumours that his name had been removed from the list of awardees. However, we now have some clarity regarding this issue.

Our sources in the industry grapevine reveal that Vijay Sethupathi had arrived late for the awards function, after having been delayed due to heavy traffic. He is said to have met the officials of the event backstage and explained his situation. The officials, in turn, have reportedly assured him that they would obtain an appointment for him, with the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, sometime in the coming week. We also hear that the Chief Minister himself would be presenting Vijay Sethupathi with the award, during this meeting. This puts to rest all rumours about Vijay Sethupathi's name being taken off the award winners' list!

Meanwhile, we hear that the 201 recipients of the award have been selected from across 72 different art forms and also that eight senior artistes had been selected for a special cash award. Acceding to a request from the artistes, the State Government has also increased the weight of the gold medal for the award from 3 sovereigns (24 grams) to 5 sovereigns (40 grams)! Other popular winners on this list are Priya Mani, S Janaki, Vyjayanthi Mala Bali, poet Pulamaipiththan, Villu Paattu exponent Subbu Arumugam, author Sivasankari, Kutty Padmini, Prasanna, Nalini, Kanchana Devi, MS Baskar, Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Vijay Antony, and Yuvan Shankar Raja. The Chief Minister also announced the institution of three new awards in the name of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and also announced that the Government's assistance to the elderly artistes would be increased from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 3000!