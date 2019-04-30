Vijay Sethupathi gifts 5 lakhs to Gomathi Marimuthu, the gold medal-winning Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.52 pm April 30 2019, 10.52 pm

Recently, a young girl Gomathi Marimuthu from a small village called Mudikandam in Trichy made every Indian proud by winning the gold medal for the country in the 800-metre race in Asian Athletics Championships held in Doha. She had clocked a time of 2.70 minutes to win the race. Since then, life has not been the same for this hard working girl and there have been appreciations for her feat from everyone from politicians to sportsmen to film personalities.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi went one notch above everyone and donated Rs 5 lakhs to Gomathi. Since Sethupathi is shooting for his Jhananathan's film Laabam in Rajapalayam, he ensured that his gift reached Gomathi through his fan club members. On behalf of Vijay Sethupathi, Kumaran, Secretary from Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club met Gomathi and handed over the cheque to her. He was accompanied by a few members of the fan club. Sethupathi had also called the athlete and spoke to her for a while.

Vijay Sethupathi is someone who does not shirk away from appreciating anyone and doing his best. He also recently started doing a television show where he was seen talking to many who made a positive change to society. When it comes to expressing his opinion on any important issue, he does it but without hurting anyone. This act of him giving five lakhs to Gomathi Marimuthu has been widely appreciated and has remained the matter of discussion today in social media. Kudos to Vijay Sethupathi!