Vijay Sethupathi greenlights Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara sequel

Siddarthsrinivas May 14 2019, 11.44 am May 14 2019, 11.44 am

With close to six films under his belt, Vijay Sethupathi is a star who constantly keeps jumping from one shooting spot to the other. The actor just got done with the first schedule of his social drama Laabam and is now getting ready to resume his action entertainer Sanga Tamizhan in which he plays a dual role. And going by the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi has given in affirmative response to the sequel of Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, which has been on the discussion board for long.

Vijay Sethupathi’s role of Sumar Moonji Kumar in the film is quite an iconic figure even now, with the ‘Kumudha Happy Annachi’ dialogue being a frequent participant on meme pages. The return of the character will definitely create a flying buzz, and get the excitement towards the film going. The sequel will be directed by Gokul, who had directed the first part as well. Though the director’s previous film with Vijay Sethupathi in Junga didn’t quite hit the target, this seems to be a good opportunity for redemption. If all goes well, the sequel will go on floors by the fourth quarter of the year.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next theatrical release will be the action entertainer Sindhubaadh, which brings him back to the commercial space after some experimental outings. The film was supposed to release on the 16of May but has been pushed due to some financial issues of the producer. It is now expected to hit the screens by the end of June.