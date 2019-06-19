In Com Staff June 19 2019, 8.56 pm June 19 2019, 8.56 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought-after actors of today, is very much an understatement. His track record proves that he is a highly bankable star at the Box Office. Within a very short span, he has grown in leaps and bounds and is one of the most powerful performers in South cinema, currently. Whatever the role may be, Vijay Sethupathi can pull it off with consummate ease. His last on-screen appearance was as a transgender in the critically acclaimed Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial Super Deluxe. His upcoming release is Sindhubaadh, in which he plays the role of an aurally challenged thief. Vijay Sethupathi's son Suriya Sethupathi will also be seen alongside him in this movie, which is being directed by SU Arunkumar, who has earlier helmed Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, both of which had the Makkal Selvan in the lead. Unfortunately, this movie's release has not run into legal trouble and can only hit the screens if these issues are sorted out!

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi has wrapped up a couple of schedules for his upcoming movie Sanga Thamizhan, directed by Vijay Chandar. This movie will see Sethupathi being paired up with Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna. Produced by Vijaya Productions, this movie will be the first project in which Vijay Sethupathi will be playing dual roles. Sethupathi is also shooting for Laabam, which is being directed by SP Jananathan and has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. He will also be making his Telugu debut through the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will have Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. This movie is one of the most expected projects of this year and also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Anushka and Jagapathi Babu as part of the cast. Moreover, Sethupathi will also be making his Malayalam debut in 2019. It will be through the Jayaram movie Marconi Mathai, which is being directed by Sajan Kalathil.