Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought-after actors of today, is very much an understatement. His track record proves that he is a highly bankable star at the Box Office. Within a very short span, he has grown in leaps and bounds and is one of the most powerful performers in South cinema, currently. Whatever the role may be, Vijay Sethupathi can pull it off with consummate ease. His last on-screen appearance was as a transgender in the critically acclaimed Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial Super Deluxe. His upcoming release is Sindhubaadh, in which he plays the role of an aurally challenged thief. Vijay Sethupathi's son Suriya Sethupathi will also be seen alongside him in this movie, which is being directed by SU Arunkumar, who has earlier helmed Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, both of which had the Makkal Selvan in the lead. Unfortunately, this movie's release has not run into legal trouble and can only hit the screens if these issues are sorted out!
Currently, Vijay Sethupathi has wrapped up a couple of schedules for his upcoming movie Sanga Thamizhan, directed by Vijay Chandar. This movie will see Sethupathi being paired up with Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna. Produced by Vijaya Productions, this movie will be the first project in which Vijay Sethupathi will be playing dual roles. Sethupathi is also shooting for Laabam, which is being directed by SP Jananathan and has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. He will also be making his Telugu debut through the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will have Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. This movie is one of the most expected projects of this year and also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Anushka and Jagapathi Babu as part of the cast. Moreover, Sethupathi will also be making his Malayalam debut in 2019. It will be through the Jayaram movie Marconi Mathai, which is being directed by Sajan Kalathil.
Apart from these projects, Sethupathi also has Kadaisi Vivasayi, which is directed by Kaaka Muttai Manikandan. This director-actor duo has earlier worked together in Aandavan Kattalai. This movie will be a rural drama, with Raashi Khanna playing the female lead. Sethupathi, again, has another Telugu movie in hand. He will be seen playing the antagonist in Panja Vaishnav Tej's Uppena, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. There is also his long pending movie Idam Porul Yaeval, with director Seenu Ramasamy, which is yet to see the light of day. It was recently announced that the Makkal Selvan would be playing an extended cameo in Aishwarya Rajesh's Ka Pae Ranasingam. Very recently, he began shooting for his upcoming movie. This movie, going with the working title VSP33, has Amala Paul as the female lead. Directed by Venkata Krishna Roganth, this upcoming movie will also mark director Magizh Thirumeni's acting debut. With such an impressive lineup of movies in the offing, Vijay Sethupathi is sure to keep churning out interesting movies for his fans!