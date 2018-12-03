Vijay Sethupathi immortalised with new 'Ayya' statue

Nowadays, film teams look to go the extra mile to promote their films and catch the attention of the audience. It’s an extremely crowded market, with many films from quite a few languages competing with each other for the audience’s attention which is also diverted towards many other entertainment options in the current internet era.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakaathi, which is slated to release on December 20th, is already one of the keenly awaited upcoming films, due to the star actor’s aged look in the film and the special makeup processes that he has been through to look the part as ‘Ayya’ - a veteran stage actor who goes on to attain immense popularity in cinema as well.

On Sunday evening, the Seethakaathi team took a really interesting and attention-grabbing step in their ongoing promotional campaign by unveiling an Ayya statue at the popular Express Avenue mall in Chennai. Director Mahendran was the chief guest at the event, which was also attended by the film’s director Balaji Tharaneetharan and the production team of Passion Studios. The statue is a good piece of work and will surely fill Vijay Sethupathi and his fans with pride. Hats off to the team for such an idea.