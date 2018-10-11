Vijay Sethupathi is almost unrecognizable in his new makeover for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

After wrapping up his portions for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta in which he plays the baddie, Vijay Sethupathi took a small break to swim in the success of his 96, and also offer support to his Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas. And now, the actor has joined the sets of the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Georgia.

In a picture that has surfaced on social media networks on Thursday morning, Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a totally new avatar that is different from the various shades that he has donned so far. The actor is seen standing alongside Kichcha Sudeep, the Kannada superstar who plays an important role in this period drama.

In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Obbaya, a trusted and close associate of the lead character. In one of his recent interviews, the actor revealed that he will be seen as a Tamil-speaking character with only occasional Telugu dialogues. Therefore, it is easier for the actor to slot into the role.

Produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan at a mammoth budget of close to 150 crores, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is getting ready for a grand release in the summer of 2019. The film also has a lot of famous names such as Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and Brahmaji in important roles.