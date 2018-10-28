Vijay Sethupathi is like a brother figure to me, says Daniel Annie Pope

Daniel Annie Pope is one of the promising comedians in Tamil cinema, who had a big push in his popularity scale with his appearance in Bigg Boss season 2. Prior to this, he had made his mark in films like Polladhaavan, Rangoon, Maragatha Naanayan and his two films with Vijay Sethupathi - Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. In a recent interview, Danny couldn't stop raving about the Makkal Selvan.

He was quoted as saying, "In my limited experience, I haven't seen a big star give so much space to his fellow actors, like how Sethu Anna does. He is the Makkal Selvan for a reason. Even if he has his films releasing every other week, people will never get tired of seeing him. He has that endearing quality and personality to attract the masses. I can rightfully say that he is like a brotherly figure to me. I cherish all the conversations that we've shared during our shooting times."

Danny also expressed hope that he would be able to bag a role in the next Dhanush - Vetri Maaran film. He could not get a part in the recently released gangster classic, Vada Chennai due to his other commitments.

Danny can be seen in the October 26 Tamil release, Jarugandi where he plays Jai’s close friend.