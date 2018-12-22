Vijay Sethupathi is making his Malayalam debut, and we have all the details!

Vijay Sethupathi is one busy actor with a handful of films, but he still shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. The actor will soon be making his debut in the Malayalam industry with a film titled Marconi Mathai, which will also star veteran actor Jayaram. While both the actors have found a spot on the first poster, sources say that Vijay Sethupathi will have the bigger role to play in the film.

While the ‘Seethakathi’ actor’s role is yet to be revealed, it has been said that Jayaram will play an ex-army man who works as a security officer at a bank. A radio will be an important part of the proceedings for this film, which will be directed by Sajan Kalathil who has written the script along with Rejesh Midhila. Chennai, Goa, and Ernakulam are some of the locations planned for the shooting schedules of the film. It will go on floors in January, with plans to be wrapped within a short span of a month, which is the exact period that Vijay Sethupathi prefers for his films.

The actor is currently shooting for his social drama Maamanithan directed by his guru and mentor Seenu Ramasamy. His next theatrical release, however, is Superstar Rajinikanth’s action drama Petta where he plays the villain.