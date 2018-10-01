image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Vijay Sethupathi makes startling claim about working with Mani Ratnam

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi makes startling claim about working with Mani Ratnam

LmkLmk   October 01 2018, 6.27 pm
back
Chekka Chivantha VaanamEntertainmentMani RatnamregionalSTRtamilVijay Sethupathi
nextExclusive: Trisha on toxic social media and being a chiller
ALSO READ

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam races towards the million dollar mark

STR receives a heroic welcome at the Chennai airport

Catherine Tresa hops on to STR’s next!