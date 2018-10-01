Vijay Sethupathi makes startling claim about working with Mani Ratnam

Vijay Sethupathi's character made a huge mark in the recently released Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. As the easy going cop named Rasool Ibrahim who isn't all that he appears to be, the star actor stood tall among a galaxy of other established actors. Along with STR, he draws the maximum whistles and hoots in cinema halls.

In a recent interview to a web portal to promote his upcoming 96, Sethupathi opened up on his CCV experience and working with the legendary Mani Ratnam. "Mani sir is a legend that I've grown up watching. I had tried to meet him a couple of times before, but it didn't materialise. Now, to have worked with him is a surreal feeling,” he said.

“Mani sir worked on CCV as if it were his first film. His speed and passion were remarkable. We didn't discuss much before starting the shooting. I read the entire script and told him how I interpreted my character and the story. He gave me a free hand to do the role the way I envisioned it. The way he keeps a frame is itself enough to differentiate him from the rest. Working in his film is a moment in history for me. I'm guaranteed a place in the annals of Tamil cinema,” he added.