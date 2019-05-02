Vijay Sethupathi not acting in Dhanush's Asuran, director Vettrimaaran confirms!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 8.43 pm May 02 2019, 8.43 pm

Following the success of Vada Chennai, the actor-director duo of Dhanush and Vettrimaaran began working on Asuran. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, this movie is based on the Tamil novel Vekkai. We had recently revealed that the team had begun shooting for its last schedule, in Kovilpatti, on April 29th. This is to be a lengthy schedule of nearly 45 days! Of late, there have been a lot of rumours going around that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi was to work in Asuran, in a cameo role. To get more info on this, we got in touch with director Vettrimaaran himself and enquired about these rumours!

Responding to our question, Vettrimaaran said, "They are just rumours and it is not true that Vijay Sethupathi is acting in Asuran. We aren't sure how this rumour began as there was no statement from our side regarding this!" This effectively puts to rest all rumours of Vijay Sethupathi being a part of Asuran. However, it has been confirmed that director Balaji Sakthivel is making his acting debut through this movie and will be playing the antagonist. A few photos of him in Police uniform were also released earlier. Dhanush is said to be playing dual roles - that of both the father and son. Mollywood diva Manju Warrier is debuting in Tamil with this movie. An official spokesperson for the movie also posted a confirmation on his Twitter page that Vijay Sethupathi is not a part of this movie.

. The news flashing right now stating that @VijaySethuOffl will be doing a cameo in @dhanushkraja starrer @VetriMaaran directorial #Asuran is NOT TRUE!!! Kindly do not spread rumours🙏@theVcreations production Source: DinaSeithi 02.05.19 pic.twitter.com/O7GfxeKuwc — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) May 2, 2019

Apart from Dhanush and Manju Warrier, the movie also stars Balaji Shakthivel, Pasupathy, Yogi Babu, Aadukalam Naren, Guru Somasundaram and quite a few others! GV Prakash is scoring the music for Asuran which will have cinematography by Velraj and editing by Vivek Harshan. Dhanush and Vettrimaaran were supposed to be working on the sequel to Vada Chennai, which was announced to be a trilogy but reports suggest that they will be working on it only after completing Asuran. Stay tuned for further updates...