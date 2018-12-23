Vijay Sethupathi opens up on his role in Super Deluxe and bats for transgenders

In one of his recent interviews, Vijay Sethupathi has spilt the beans on his decision of doing the transgender character of Shilpa in his upcoming experimental anthology film Super Deluxe. In fact, Vijay Sethupathi said that he didn’t accept the role for the sake of awards, but purely for the film alone. “I basically considered myself as a transgender to perform in the film, I didn’t even meet anyone to prepare for my role. Our society is used to looking at the gender as a curse, but in reality, they are one among us,” said the actor.

Vijay Sethupathi also added that director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja had given him a week’s time to decide on whether he wanted to take up the role or not, but the actor assured that it would be none other than himself who would be playing Shilpa on screen. He is now a 100% sure that his performance in Super Deluxe would win him praise and accolades, which just makes the wait more exciting.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakathi is now running in theatres across the globe. The film has the actor playing the role of a septuagenarian drama artist. Even though he has only 40 minutes of screen time in the film, Vijay Sethupathi was adamant on Seethakathi being his 25film as a tribute to the art of cinema on the whole.