Vijay Sethupathi plays a hearing impaired adult in Sindhubaadh, here are more deets!

Vijay Sethupathi plays a hearing impaired adult in Sindhubaadh, here are more deets!

Vijay Sethupathi’s real-life son Suriya is making his acting debut as his on-screen son.

