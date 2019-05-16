Vijay Sethupathi plays a hearing impaired adult in Sindhubaadh, here are more deets!

Siddarthsrinivas May 16 2019, 3.34 pm May 16 2019, 3.34 pm

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh was slated to be one of the big releases of the summer, but some financial issues on the producer’s side have pushed the film to the end of June. However, that hasn’t reduced the excitement and the expectations that the film has set with its combination, first look poster and teaser. Sindhubaadh brings us the third union of Vijay Sethupathi and director SU Arunkumar, after working together for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. And just like the uniqueness of the earlier two films, there’s something here as well. Going by SU. Arunkumar’s latest interview to a magazine, “Vijay Sethupathi suffers from a hearing problem in the film, where he can hear only when people talk at lower decibels”.

The romance angle between Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali has been designed in an interesting fashion, as Anjali too has a speaking problem. This is definitely a USP for the film, steering clear of the usual love tracks which have become a bore in Tamil films these days. With Vijay Sethupathi’s real-life son Suriya making his acting debut as his on-screen son, there are a lot of things to look forward to for sure.

Sindhubaadh will be starting on a lighter note and will then move onto an action-packed stretch in the second half. The 10-minute-long climax episode is said to have been captured in a single take, with lots of things happening at the same time. Yuvan Shankar Raja has come up with five songs for the film, which will be released one by one in the days leading to the release.