Vijay Sethupathi: Prabhu Deva's acting skills have not been utilised to the fullest

Generally, current generation actors take popular names like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith or Vijay when they are asked about their favourite actors and role models. But Vijay Sethupathi has interestingly picked Prabhu Deva as his favourite actor. In a recent viral interview to a popular web portal, Vijay Sethupathi waxed eloquent about the newest 'Padma Shri’ awardee in Kollywood.

“I don’t need to say especially about Prabhu Deva sir’s dancing skills, everyone knows that. In a 5 minute song sequence, he has the potential to pack it completely with his dance moves alone, but he goes a step ahead and ‘performs’ so well in his songs. There are some lovely nuances in his performance in songs,” said Vijay.

“He’s an extremely talented actor in general and gives so much freedom to his co-actors. The way he uses the set properties and the space in a scene is fantastic. At ‘Koothupattarai’, during my formative years as an actor, my seniors and teachers used to rave about Prabhu Deva’s acting skills. After hearing such words from them, I also started observing his films closely and was bowled over by his talent. If his acting skills had been utilized to the fullest, he would’ve been in an even higher position now. I wish he gets great scripts!” raved Vijay Sethupathi in his typically thoughtful, genuine manner.

Prabhu Deva will be seen next in Tamil films like Devi 2, Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung and Thael. He’s in his most busy phase as an actor and is dabbling with trademark commercial films.