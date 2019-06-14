In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.53 pm June 14 2019, 11.53 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most important names in the Tamil film industry who is said to have no haters. He is also a much-respected star on and off the screen and sometimes acts in films for friendship's sake. His next release would be Sindhubaadh, directed by S U Arunkumar with whom the actor has collaborated earlier in Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. In fact, Arunkumar has not worked with any other hero till date. In an interview to a leading daily, Vijay Sethupathi talks about Sindhubaadh, where he plays an aurally challenged person and also about his son and daughter in films and also about the amazing performer Anjali, who is his co-star in Sindhubaadh.

Sindhubaadh is apparently inspired from Ramayana and Sethupathi furthers, “Sindhubaadh talks about the beautiful emotional bond between a husband and a wife. The wife is abducted by the villain who takes her away to a far off place. The troubles that the husband undergoes to bring her back has been very beautifully told in the film!” On his co-star Anjali, Vijay Sethupathi has a lot of praise. He states, “I play a hearing challenged person and hence Anjali has to speak louder. As it is, she speaks in that way only and it was a perfect role for her in that sense. She is a great performer and the story is Anjali-centric only. She has done a great job in Sindhubaadh!”