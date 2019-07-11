In Com Staff July 11 2019, 4.40 pm July 11 2019, 4.40 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is affectionately called as Makkal Selvan, for a reason. He is an actor who is known for his simplicity and good nature. Having struggled to come into the industry and establish himself as an actor of substance, the 96 hero is all heart, especially when it comes to his fans. While we are always used to seeing actors bumping up their remuneration based on their fan base and living on a high pedestal far removed from the fans, Vijay Sethupathi makes it a point to show his affection towards his fans by hugging and kissing them. This has made him all the more dear to them. When the actor was busy promoting his Malayalam debut film Marconi Mathai, he explained why he does this.

Vijay Sethupathi says, “I don’t like to discriminate people based on their looks or social strata. After all, they are my fans and without them, I would never have been in a place that I am today. It all started at an early stage in my career when two fans approached me for a kiss and posted the pictures on their social media page, which went viral. I was able to understand their joy. Since then, I have been hugging and kissing my fans.” It should also be recalled that Vijay Sethupathi is seen publicly displaying his affection even on his TV show - Unsung Heroes. According to the actor, love is the best medicine that can cure anything in the world.

Vijay Sethupathi is also known to be an actor who comes to the producer’s rescue when it comes to hardships associated with the release of his films. He has a history of helping out the producer either by giving a huge sum of money or cutting down on his salary. There have also been times where he was involved in negotiations for the release of his films that were caught in a quagmire. On the professional front, his last release was Sindhubaadh that was met with a lukewarm response. His other films that are awaiting release are Kadaisi Vivasayi, Sanga Tamizhan, Laabham, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Marconi Mathai, and Maamanidhan.