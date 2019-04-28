Vijay Sethupathi roped in to play a pivotal role in Vaishnav Tej’s debut film

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 6.13 pm April 28 2019, 6.13 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is currently on a roll! The actor gave an amazing performance in his latest outing Super Deluxe and ever since fans have been eagerly waiting to know what the actor is up to next. Now, it is well known that Sethupathi has been busy with Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan. The shooting of the film was completed two months back but another project with the star has been announced! He has been roped in to play an important role in megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Vaishnav Tej's film.

It was announced on twitter that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for this film which was launched a while back. The team released a welcome poster of him sporting a salt and pepper look and needless to say the star looks awesome! This film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Reports state that the shooting for the film will commence from May. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen will handle the cinematography.

Welcoming Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl on board for our film with #PanjaVaisshnavTej being directed by #BuchiBabuSana 😎 pic.twitter.com/J2wHbJtiWz — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has started shooting for Laabam, which will feature Shruti Haasan opposite him. The film is said to be based in a rural setting and will have a social message throughout. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing a dancer and singer in Laabam. Sethupathi’s next movie Sindhubaadh directed by Su Arun Kumar of Pannaiyarum Padminiyum fame is gearing up for a May 16 release. We surely are very excited to see what this year has in store for the actor!