Vijay Sethupathi starts dubbing for Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan, heading towards the finish line!

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 9.45 pm April 22 2019, 9.45 pm

We already told you that Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Shruti Haasan went on floors today. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest outing Super Deluxe in which the audience absolutely loved his character. Now, it is well known that Vijay has been busy with Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan. The shooting of the film was completed two months back and now the latest update that we have is that the actor has started dubbing for his part in the film!

Our sources informed us, “Vijay has started dubbing for his character in Maamanithan. Soon, other actors will also start dubbing for their own parts. The post-production work will be wrapped up soon.” Sethupathi will be seen as an auto driver in Maamanithan and when the first look of his film was released on the internet, people couldn’t contain their excitement. The picture has done several rounds on the web and fans are ecstatic to see Vijay playing the role of an auto driver.

Maamanithan will see actress Gayathrie as the female lead. Child artist Manasvi, who played Sethupathi and Nayanthara's daughter in Imaikkaa Nodigal, will also be playing an important role in the film. Interestingly, this film marks the reunion of Gayathrie and Vijay Sethupathi after the recent film Super Deluxe. Major portions of the film have been shot in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Some scenes have also been shot in North India. Meanwhile, the actor’s next movie Sindhubaadh directed by Su Arun Kumar of Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is gearing up for a May 16 release.