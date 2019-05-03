Vijay Sethupathi to release the trailer and second look of Paramapadham on Trisha's birthday

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 5.24 pm May 03 2019, 5.24 pm

Trisha was last seen in the much-loved film 96 directed by Premkumar and a cameo in Karthik Subbaraj directorial and Rajinikanth starrer Petta. She also has other projects such as Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai which are awaiting release. Meanwhile, she began another project Paramapadham Vilayaattu which is directed by K. Thiru Gnanam of Vaa Deal fame. The film is produced by 24HRS production with Amrish composing music. Paramapadham Vilayaattu has Richard and Nanda playing important roles.

Tomorrow is the svelte actress’s birthday and on account of this the trailer of Paramapadham Vilayaattu will be unveiled. On this, the actress says, “May 4 is always special to me as it marks my birthday, but this year is definitely very special to me as the trailer and second look of my 60th movie ‘Paramapadham Vilaiyattu’ is getting launched. Paramapadham Vilaiyattu is a political thriller and this is the first ever time, I am part of a film that belongs to this genre. I am sure this will be liked by all kinds of audiences. The film has a mix of thriller, revenge, action and emotions involving mother and daughter. I am curiously looking forward to your response for this film’s trailer. The film will be getting released shortly. Get ready to enjoy.”

Incidentally her co-star in the film 96, Vijay Sethupathi will be unveiling the trailer and second look of Paramapadham Vilaiyattu on May 4. Trisha has strived and proved her stature of being the topmost heroine across the South industry. This birthday (May 4) is definitely going to be a special moment for her and fans with the arrival of the trailer and the second look of her 60film.