While Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting his next film Sindhubaadh, directed by S U Arunkumar, here is an announcement on his thirty-third film. This film, for all practical purposes, is called VSP 33 till it will get christened with a proper title. This film is to be directed by newcomer Venkata Krishna Roganth and will be bankrolled by Esakki Durai for Chandra Arts. For the first time in his career, Vijay Sethupathi’s romantic interest in this film would be Amala Paul. Venkata Krishna Roganth has taken his direction lessons from SP Jhananathan, in films like Peraanmai and Purambokku Engira Podhuvudamai.

Our sources say, “For the first time, ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen space with Amala Paul for this movie codenamed ‘VSP 33’, as it happens to be his 33rd movie. The shooting schedule has started today and in continuation, the team is heading to Ooty. Since Roganth was an assistant of SP Jhananathan, the latter began the shooting process by clapping the first shot. This film has started rolling in Palani today. Producers Chandra Arts have planned this as a lavish venture with a high budget.”