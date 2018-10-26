Vijay Sethupathi turns dialogue writer again, this time for Vikranth’s next!

In many of his recent interviews, Vijay Sethupathi has stated that Orange Mittai is one of the films in his career that he holds close to his heart. But even after the praise and love that the film received, only a few among the public still remember the fact that the actor himself penned the dialogues for the film.

And now, Vijay Sethupathi has done it again for an upcoming action thriller which will star Vikranth. The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors by the end of November.

Despite his back to back shoot schedules, Vijay Sethupathi made time in the evenings to work on this script. Sanjeev has jointly written the screenplay along with the actor, who took full responsibility of the dialogues. In fact, Vijay Sethupathi himself took the onus to tone down the violence in the film and make it much more accessible to the audience by adding a fun factor.

The actor is currently shooting for his next film with Arun Kumar in Thailand. The film stars Anjali as the lead heroine, and also features his own son Surya Sethupathi in an important role. Vijay Sethupathi’s last film with Arunkumar, which was interestingly titled Sethupathi, had turned into a blockbuster. Therefore, the expectations are already high for this unique film which will hit the screens next summer.