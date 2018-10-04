Vijay Sethupathi wraps shooting for Rajinikanth’s Petta!

While his 96 co-star Trisha has just joined the sets of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action entertainer Petta, Vijay Sethupathi has wrapped up his portions in the film. The actor completed his part with a short two-day schedule in Varanasi at the start of the week.

Director Karthik Subbaraj will now concentrate on the portions involving Rajinikanth and Trisha, which are to be shot over a month-long schedule in the same place. The team expects to wrap up a majority of the shoot by the end of this month, after which only a few patchwork shots would be remaining.

Anirudh is said to have prepared a fantastic soundtrack for the film, consisting of a variety of songs ranging from a lovable melody to a local fun kuthu track and a rousing theme. Sun Pictures, the producers of Petta, are planning a huge audio launch event for the Pongal festive early next year.

Rajinikanth too, would be looking to wrap up this project as early as possible, as he has seemingly finalized a new film with Sarkar director AR Murugadoss. Though a section of the media has already reported that it would be the Superstar’s own production, more clarity on the same is awaited.