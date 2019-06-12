Siddarthsrinivas June 12 2019, 3.21 pm June 12 2019, 3.21 pm

After crossing lots of hurdles which arose due to the financial issues, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sindhubaadh is all set for a worldwide release on the 21st of June. This is the actor’s return to play the central hero in the proceedings, after experimenting with his roles over the past six months. At the press meet of the film which took place on Tuesday evening, Vijay Sethupathi praised music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja to the zeniths, saying that he has a personal angle to his music.

“I respect Yuvan a lot as a person. His music to me, is like a friend who will never backbite me and is always there for me. Be it his instruments or his composing style, his music feels like mine and there’s a personal connection to it. It was there for Ilaiyaraaja sir, and it is now there for Yuvan,” said the actor. The album of Sindhubaadh has four songs – Rockstar Robber is a peppy dance track while the rest of the songs are centred on the relationship between Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali in the film.