image
  3. Regional
Vijay Sethupathi’s amazing simplicity leaves this Malayalam film producer in awe

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi’s amazing simplicity leaves this Malayalam film producer in awe

Malayalam producer Joly Joseph is all praises for Vijay Sethupathi's down to earth nature.

back
Jayarammakkal selvanMarconi MathaiSanil KalathilVijay Sethupathi
nextMahesh's Babu's Maharshi has been completed successfully

within