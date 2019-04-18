Vijay Sethupathi’s amazing simplicity leaves this Malayalam film producer in awe

Siddarthsrinivas April 18 2019, 1.10 pm April 18 2019, 1.10 pm

It is now a well-known fact that Vijay Sethupathi is shooting for his Malayalam debut ‘Marconi Mathai’, in which he shares the screen space with Jayaram. The shoot for the film is currently progressing in Kerala. While Vijay Sethupathi’s acting skills have already impressed the director Sanil Kalathil and the crew, the actor’s humble nature and simplicity has just floored Malayalam film producer Joly Joseph, who wrote a long post about the incident on his Facebook page. Joseph wrote about how Vijay Sethupathi was all positive when he ran into veteran screenwriter John Paul, who Joly had accompanied during his visit to the shooting spot.

“When I had gone to meet John Paul, we had discussed about a lot of films, including Vijay Sethupathi’s recent production Merku Thodarchi Malai. When my buddy and production controller Badusha informed us about the shoot progressing in Edapally, we immediately decided to pay a visit to the spot. On reaching there, lots of the cast and crew members ran up to John Paul and greeted him. As I was sitting in the driver’s seat upset about nobody caring for me, I saw Vijay Sethupathi approach me. I immediately got out of the car, and was greeted with a hug by the actor. He then went to the side where John sir was sitting and started interacting with him. I was totally amazed by the way in which he spoke, like a disciple in front of his master. It is completely correct when the people of Tamil Nadu call you Makkal Selvan. I didn’t believe when Lenin Bharathi said that Vijay Sethupathi was an angel in the form of a man, but today on the Palm of Sunday, I saw an angel indeed,” wrote the producer.

Marconi Mathai has Jayaram playing an ex-army man who works as a security in a bank. The film is all about how helping people without expecting anything in return can someday turn out to be helpful for you, when you find yourself in a problem. Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly playing himself in the film, in what will be an extended guest appearance.