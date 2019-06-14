In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.57 pm June 14 2019, 11.57 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi recently tasted success with his release Super Deluxe. While the actor is busy with several projects, it is already known that he has wrapped up the first schedule of his next project with director Vijay Chander, titled Sanga Thamizhan. The fact that Vijay Sethupathi is a stupendous actor is already known but it seems that he has his heart set on making his children too big names in the film industry! We had already revealed Sethupathi to be sharing screen space with his son Surya Sethupathi, in Sindhubaadh. Now, his daughter too is set to make her appearance on the big screens with Sanga Thamizhan! Sources have informed us that Sreeja Sethupathi has been roped in to play an important role in this film!

When we asked the director, he confirmed the news by saying, “Yes, we have roped in Sethupathi’s daughter Sreeja, for an important role in the film.” It is being said that Vijay asked the director to rope in his daughter to play one among the five children in the film. Reports state that Vijay Sethupathi does not want his daughter to feel left out as her brother has already acted in two films! Well, the Makkal Selvan sure is a doting father, isn’t he? Touted to be a family entertainer, this film will have Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj playing the female leads. The dialogues of this film have been penned by Vijay Chander himself and reports state that this film will be an intense one!