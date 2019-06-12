Siddarthsrinivas June 12 2019, 11.56 pm June 12 2019, 11.56 pm

After completing brisk schedules of both his Sangatamizhan and Laabam in Kuttralam, Vijay Sethupathi had come down to Chennai to get started with his new film in Ka Pae Ranasingam, in which he pairs up with Aishwarya Rajesh for the fourth time in his career. Touted to be an emotional family drama, the film is directed by Virumaandi, who had assisted Aramm director Gopi Nainar before taking the step to make a film on his own.

According to a source in the know, Vijay Sethupathi will be having only an extended cameo appearance in the film, with the actual protagonist being Aishwarya. “The shoot for the film has kicked off in Ramanathapuram and will then move to Hyderabad and Chennai. But the most important parts of the film will be shot in the city of Dubai. The makers have planned to complete the Indian schedules first up and then fly to Dubai,” says the source. Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Poo Ram, Vela Ramamoorthy and GV Prakash’s sister Bhavani Sre have all been brought into the cast. Ka Pae Ranasingam will be Ghibran’s first film for Vijay Sethupathi, as the composer feels that his longtime wish has come true through this project. Shanmugam Muthuswamy of Adangathey fame has worked on the dialogues of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is looking forward to the release of his action entertainer Sindhubaadh, which is ready to hit the screens on the 21st of June. Directed by SU Arunkumar, the film marks the onscreen debut of the actor’s son Suriya Sethupathi. Sindhubaadh is expected to bring Vijay Sethupathi back to the commercial space, after a string of experimental films which have indeed pushed him into a corner at the box office. Let’s see what it holds when it arrives next week!