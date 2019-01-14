Vijay Sethupathi lauds his guru’s next!

If not for director Seenu Ramasamy, it would have taken Vijay Sethupathi a few more years to make his onscreen debut. The director has been an important part of the actor’s career, for he has not only given him the first outing but has also done three other films with him including the ongoing Maamanithan. Vijay Sethupathi, who recently got to watch Seenu Ramasamy’s upcoming release Kanne Kalaimaane, tweeted largely positive words about the film, and also urged the audiences to see it in theatres when it arrives.

Kanne Kalaimaane, which stars Udhaynidhi Stalin and Tamannaah in the leads is an emotional family drama that will speak about farmers, the familial and detrimental issues that they face in their path. The film was originally supposed to hit the screens for the Republic Day weekend but will be seeing the light of the day sometime in February.

On the other hand, Seenu Ramasamy and Vijay Sethupathi are halfway through the shoot of their rural entertainer Maamanithan, which is being shot across Madurai and Tenkasi. The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of an auto driver, with Gayathrie and Guru Somasundaram in important roles. According to sources, Maamanithan will throw light on the Hindu-Muslim conflicts in the society, a topic which is usually brushed under the carpet.