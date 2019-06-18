In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.30 am June 18 2019, 1.30 am

Vijay Sethupathi is an extremely busy man currently. The actor has an array of films lined up and he is busy shooting for a few. We already told you a while back that his film Maamanithan directed by Seenu Ramasamy was wrapped up a few months ago. Sethupathi will be seen as an auto driver in Maamanithan and when the first look of his came out on the Internet, people couldn’t contain their excitement. The picture has done several rounds on the Web and people are ecstatic to see Vijay playing the role of an auto driver. Now, reports state that the theatrical rights of the film have been acquired by Vansan Movies.

The report in the leading media also states that the satellite and digital rights have been sold to Zee Tamil channel. Well, this sure is an interesting update about the film and we are sure fans will be very excited hearing this. The film is directed by Seenu Ramasamy and bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja under the banner YSR Productions. The film is said to be releasing this year and it has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilayaraja and Karthik Raja. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing, while M Sukumar handles the cinematography.