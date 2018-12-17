Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan to have a special period portion!

According to the latest reports in Kollywood, Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming social drama Maamanithan directed by Seenu Ramasamy will have a special period portion which would last for about 30 minutes. The team, who have just started off the shoot in Madurai, will be moving to Kerala, Varanasi and Rameshwaram in their forthcoming schedules.

Guru Somasundaram, who has been impressive with his unique roles in Jigarthanda, Joker and Vanjagar Ulagam, plays the role of Vijay Sethupathi’s friend in the film, while Gayathrie will be seen as the heroine. Guru is also sharing the screen space with the star in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action drama Petta.

Vijay Sethupathi would be looking to wrap up this film by the month of February next year, after which he will move onto his action entertainer with Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame. The actor has packed his 2019 slate with interesting films, which also include his third outing with Sethupathi director Arun Kumar.

His next release, however, is the emotional drama Seethakathi, which hits the screens on the 20th of December. The actor plays the role of a septuagenarian drama artist in the film, and has gone the extra mile in terms of both his makeup and the voice modulation. Seethakathi is one of the very few Tamil films which have been shot in complete sync sound, without a single line being dubbed after the shoot.