Vijay Sethupathi's next with Aishwarya Rajesh to go on floors from the first week of June

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is having a great year so far. The actor recently tasted critical success with his latest release Super Deluxe. Fans appreciated his acting chops in the film a lot and ever since expectations regarding his upcoming projects are huge. The actor is busy with several projects and it is already known that he has wrapped up the first schedule of his next project with director Vijay Chander. It is also known that the 96 actor has also signed a new film to be directed by debutante Virumandi, in which he would be pairing with Aishwarya Rajesh. Our sources have informed us that this film will go on floors from the first week of June!

Our sources reveal, “This film will start rolling from the first week of June itself and Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the sets too. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.” The film’s genre is not known yet and details about the rest of the cast and crew are also not known. This untitled film will be produced by KJR Studios. Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh have earlier worked together in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Rummy, and Dharma Durai. Vijay Sethupathi currently has Maamanidhan, Sindhubaadh, Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy and several other films in the pipeline. Aishwarya is currently working on the Telugu remake of Kanaa.

Coming back to Sanga Thamizhan, the film’s satellite rights have been bought by Sun TV for Rs. 11 crores. It will have music by Vivek-Mervin of Gulaebaghavali fame and Velraj as the cinematographer. The first look is already out and Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting a thick moustache, with a rustic look. Vijay is also looking forward to making his debut in the Telugu film industry with the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, this year. Stay tuned for further updates…