For quite a long time, the discussions on Vijay Sethupathi’s next film with his Purampokku director Jananathan have been on. The director, who is known for his strong perspectives on the society and the system, has been preparing this script for a period of over two years, meeting various government representatives as part of the research strategy. For the cast too, he is said to have signed Shruti Haasan as the heroine and Jagapathi Babu to play the antagonist. And now, we hear that noted technician Ramji will be cranking the camera for this film.

“Ramji was very impressed with the script when he heard it, and agreed to be on board. The cinematographer doesn’t do many films, but he found this one to be an important project,” says a source from the team. The shoot for this film is touted to take off in a month’s time. The project is produced by Arumuga Kumar, who had directed Vijay Sethupathi in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Jananathan gets this famous technician on board!

After being spotted in Singam 3, Shruti Haasan hasn’t done any Tamil films lately. Even though she recently signed up for a Hindi film with actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, she has been waiting for her re-entry into the Kollywood scene and this film could definitely offer space for that. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with the shoot for his Malayalam debut Marconi Mathai, in which he stars alongside Jayaram. The actor is also simultaneously shooting for his mass entertainer Sanga Tamizhan, directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame.