image
  3. Regional
Shruti

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Jananathan gets this famous technician on board!

The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the heroine and Jagapathi Babu plays the antagonist.

back
Arumuga KumarJagapathi BabuJananathanJayaramkollywoodMahesh ManjrekarMarconi MathaiOru Nalla Naal Paathu SolrenPurampokkuSanga TamizhanShruti HaasanSingam 3technician RamjiVijay Sethupathi
nextSai Pallavi rejects 2 crore worth fairness cream ad!

within