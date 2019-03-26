image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Vijay Chander gets a title!

Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Vijay Chander gets a title!

Vijay Sethupathi confirmed the fact that the film is titled Sangatamizhan.

within