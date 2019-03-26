Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Vijay Chander gets a title!

Busy man Vijay Sethupathi, while looking forward to the release of his anthological thriller Super Deluxe, has completed the first schedule for his film with Vijay Chander. Both Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj play the heroines in this film, with Soori coming in for comic relief. In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi himself has confirmed the fact that the film is titled Sangatamizhan. It is indeed an interesting name for a mass entertainer, and definitely something different for Vijay Chander who had low-lying titles like Vaalu and Sketch for his first two films.

After completing the first leg of the shoot in Hyderabad, Vijay Sethupathi is back to Chennai to promote his Super Deluxe. The actor will be here until he sees through the release of the film, and will then move on to the next schedule, where he will be joined by Nivetha Pethuraj.

And heading to Chennai after completing the first schedule of #vvv in Hyderabad.. Here with my director @vijayfilmaker 😊 Had such a good time working with the whole team and @VijaySethuOffl 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bIoXuTN5jq — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) March 22, 2019

After being a part of many content-driven films over the past year, Vijay Sethupathi has made a whacky move in taking the commercial route in 2019. Apart from this film, he is also a part of his Rekka director Rathina Shiva’s next film as well. Super Deluxe will probably be the only experimental film for the actor this year, with his Maamanidhan too falling into the bracket of a rural drama. With Vijay Chander’s first two outings not making too much of a noise at the box office, it is surely an eye-opening pick by Vijay Sethupathi. We will have to see if his luck can turn the tables around for the director!