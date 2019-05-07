Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan first look promises an intense outing!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 11.32 pm May 07 2019, 11.32 pm

Director Vijay Chandar, who has earlier directed Vaalu and Sketch, is onto his third outing currently. This project, titled Sanga Thamizhan, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna in the lead. Produced by Bharathi Reddy's Vijaya Productions, this movie has Velraj's cinematography, Vivek-Mervin's music and Praveen KL's editing. Soori and Sriman also play vital roles in this movie. The first look of Sanga Thamizhan was launched just a little while back and it is getting a very good response already. The poster has Vijay Sethupathi in a tough look and he seems poised to jump into action, in a crowded backdrop.

The poster also carries the Sun TV logo, indicating that the satellite rights and most probably the digital rights of the movie also going to them. Sony Music holds the audio rights. Sanga Thamizhan went on floors in February early this year and we hear that the second schedule has also now been completed. Earlier, there were reports that director Vijay Chandar had penned dialogues which were worthy of Superstar Rajinikanth and that Vijay Sethupathi had to tone them down to suit his style. We hear that following the first Hyderabad schedule, the entire filming of Sanga Thamizhan is happening and will continue to happen in and around Puducherry.

Despite his first two movies not faring all that great at the box office, we hear that the buzz from within the industry is very positive for director Vijay Chandar's work in Sanga Thamizhan. Some sections also state that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a full-on mass avatar in this movie. With a heavy line-up of movies in the offing, it would definitely be interesting to see what Vijay Sethupathi has to offer, through Sanga Thamizhan!