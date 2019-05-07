  3. Regional
Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan first look promises an intense outing!

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan first look promises an intense outing!

The poster has Vijay Sethupathi in a tough look and he seems poised to jump into action.

back
Bharathi ReddyNivetha PethurajRaashi KhannaRajinikanthSanga ThamizhanTrending In SouthVijay SethupathiVijaya Productions
nextAadhi will be an athlete in debutant director Prithivi Adithya's bilingual film

within